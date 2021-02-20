High-rises and affordable housing proposed for Tucson's Sunshine Mile

As a shortage of housing has pushed home and rental prices up, considerations are underway to erect high-rise buildings with affordable living options east of downtown Tucson.

A new proposal for 2 miles of Broadway, known as the Sunshine Mile, would allow for buildings up to 14 and 16 stories tall.

The project has received approval from the city of Tucson’s Zoning Examiner’s Office to qualify as an “urban overlay district,” which allows flexibility in design and heights to promote urban infill.

The City Council will have the last word on approval when the item goes before it in the coming weeks.

There are two other urban overlay districts in Tucson — Main Gate Square, near the University of Arizona, and Grant Road between Oracle Road and First Avenue.

The Sunshine Mile is the first to incentivize affordable housing.

“We’ll see how the rest of the world appreciates the work we’re doing,” Fletcher McCusker, chairman of the Rio Nuevo board told board members when they voted this past week to endorse the overlay district.

After much feedback from the surrounding neighborhoods, affordable housing surfaced as a priority.