Hit on Tucson economy from coronavirus outbreak will last months

Alan Miklofsky opened one of his independent shoe stores on East Speedway just after the 9/11 terrorist attacks but managed to staykeep the store open.

But last week Miklofsky had to close his fourth and newest Alan’s Shoes Tucson location at the Tucson Spectrum shopping center on the city’s south side, after most neighboring stores closed and foot traffic stalled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m concerned for the safety of our employees and our customers,” said Miklofsky, who co-founded Alan’s Shoes about 37 years ago. “We hope we won’t have to stay closed too long.”

After closing a second store and laying off 17 of his 46 employees overall last week, Miklofsky isn’t sure how long his two remaining stores will remain open but is carefully monitoring things with plans to reopen once the virus danger has passed.

The hardest part, he said, is the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and how it will end for his business.

“This is certainly an unprecedented issue,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that are hurt by this, and we as a business, we have an obligation to figure out how we can preserve capital so we have enough to ramp back up. Half of our concern is how to reformulate our business and rise from the ashes, so to speak.”

Miklofsky is likely the rule rather than the exception among small businesses.

Besides concerns over health and safety, uncertainty is the biggest concern among the roughly 1,500 members of the Tucson Metro Chamber, chamber President and CEO Amber Smith said.