PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCMSolution--HRnext, a complete integrated Human Capital Management (HCM) software

solution for small to mid-size companies and payroll service providers,

announces its new strategic partnership with PrimeTime, a cloud-based

time and attendance application. The partnership allows HRnext to fully

integrate PrimeTime’s application into its robust HR management suite of

products, providing customers with a new, cost-effective time management

option.

Through the partnership, PrimeTime’s feature-rich product brings HRnext

customers streamlined time tracking software that is available anytime

through virtually any device. The employee-centric tool allows for easy

clock in/out; and tracking of time, schedules, PTO and PTO requests.

Employers enjoy enhanced cloud-based labor management functions and

customized reports on demand. Phase one of the new application is

available this month, and enhanced integration and functionality will be

incorporated on an ongoing basis through the collaboration.

“Thanks to this partnership with PrimeTime, we are able to provide our

customers across the country with an efficient and affordable

timekeeping option as a seamlessly integrated part of the HRnext HCM

suite,” said Chris Voorhees, partner of HRnext. “We continually strive

to bring our customers better tools that make their lives easier, and

with this relationship, we look forward to making better HR solutions

available to more employers in Arizona and across the United States.”

“We’re eager to introduce our application to HRnext’s 45,000 active

employees and to become their timekeeping system of choice,” said Tim

Regan, president of Phoenix-based PrimeTime. “We share HRnext’s mission

to serve employers through efficient and cost-effective tools, and we

view this partnership as a launching point for exponential growth with

HRnext.”

About HRnext

HRnext, a product of HRnext Holdings, LLC, is a complete HCM system

established to meet the human resource needs of small to mid-size

organizations. Founded in Phoenix in 2009, HRnext was designed in

collaboration with HR software developers and national payroll service

providers as a fully-integrated, cost-effective and easy-to-implement HR

solution. In addition to core HR functions, HRnext offers payroll

integration, employee self-service time and attendance keeping, benefits

and compliance, recruiting, on-boarding, customized reporting and

tracking of applications, continuing education and certification through

an integrated HR solution for employers in Arizona and throughout the

country. As a SaaS product, no hardware or software installation is

required. For more information, visit HRnext.com.

Contacts

For HRnext

Patty Johnson

PattyJohnson@Connections-marcom.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles