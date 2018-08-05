PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCMSolution--HRnext, a complete integrated Human Capital Management (HCM) software
solution for small to mid-size companies and payroll service providers,
announces its new strategic partnership with PrimeTime, a cloud-based
time and attendance application. The partnership allows HRnext to fully
integrate PrimeTime’s application into its robust HR management suite of
products, providing customers with a new, cost-effective time management
option.
Through the partnership, PrimeTime’s feature-rich product brings HRnext
customers streamlined time tracking software that is available anytime
through virtually any device. The employee-centric tool allows for easy
clock in/out; and tracking of time, schedules, PTO and PTO requests.
Employers enjoy enhanced cloud-based labor management functions and
customized reports on demand. Phase one of the new application is
available this month, and enhanced integration and functionality will be
incorporated on an ongoing basis through the collaboration.
“Thanks to this partnership with PrimeTime, we are able to provide our
customers across the country with an efficient and affordable
timekeeping option as a seamlessly integrated part of the HRnext HCM
suite,” said Chris Voorhees, partner of HRnext. “We continually strive
to bring our customers better tools that make their lives easier, and
with this relationship, we look forward to making better HR solutions
available to more employers in Arizona and across the United States.”
“We’re eager to introduce our application to HRnext’s 45,000 active
employees and to become their timekeeping system of choice,” said Tim
Regan, president of Phoenix-based PrimeTime. “We share HRnext’s mission
to serve employers through efficient and cost-effective tools, and we
view this partnership as a launching point for exponential growth with
HRnext.”
About HRnext
HRnext, a product of HRnext Holdings, LLC, is a complete HCM system
established to meet the human resource needs of small to mid-size
organizations. Founded in Phoenix in 2009, HRnext was designed in
collaboration with HR software developers and national payroll service
providers as a fully-integrated, cost-effective and easy-to-implement HR
solution. In addition to core HR functions, HRnext offers payroll
integration, employee self-service time and attendance keeping, benefits
and compliance, recruiting, on-boarding, customized reporting and
tracking of applications, continuing education and certification through
an integrated HR solution for employers in Arizona and throughout the
country. As a SaaS product, no hardware or software installation is
required. For more information, visit HRnext.com.
