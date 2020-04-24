In the midst of a pandemic, new Tucson-area restaurants flip on the 'open' sign

El Rustico’s chef-owner Almanza said he had flirted with the idea of opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant but when he saw the “For Lease” sign late last year at Café Marcel on North Oracle Road, he took the plunge.

“Everything was perfect. I had some savings from the last couple years working. I didn’t have a lot of money,” he said, but he had enough to move in after he and the landlord negotiated a “really nice contract.”

With county approvals in hand, Almanza was ready to fire up the stove and get to work on March 2, but his chef friends urged him to put on the brakes. He didn’t have a fully-formed business plan and the space, which for several years was home to the coffee and crepes restaurant, could use a few tweaks.

So he thought he would continue with his food truck at the swap meet to help pay the bills through March as he found his new rhythm. And then the Tohono O’odham closed the outdoor market as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and Almanza had no choice but to open.

Those first few days were tough, and while business has picked up since, Almanza said he still has slow days.

“It’s still a little hard. The last three days have gone down a little bit,” he said on Friday.