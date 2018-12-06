OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC announced today that it negotiated

and closed the purchase of a portfolio of eight medical office buildings

located in Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Matthew Tice, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions,

LLC, completed the deal, with assistance from David Neboyskey, vice

president and associate counsel of The Inland Real Estate Group, LLC,

Law Department, on behalf of an Inland affiliate.

The properties, leased to one of the largest cancer and research center

providers in Phoenix with more than 600 employees and 70 physician

providers, provide a combined total of 146,245 square feet of medical

office space. Specializing in a variety of cancer treatment procedures,

the facilities offer patients chemotherapy, hormonal, targeted and

biological therapies, three-dimensional radiation, modulated radiation,

stereotactic radiosurgery and volumetric arc therapy. Additionally, the

properties conduct all the administrative medical billing processes and

have eight radiation vaults.

“The properties’ ideal locations in five prominent Phoenix suburbs

provide local and surrounding residents with convenient access to

industry leading cancer treatments, research and advanced medical

technology,” said Tice. “This portfolio’s well-known, established

healthcare tenant, combined with 15-year leases at all properties, made

this transaction a prime example of the type of medical office

properties we seek to acquire.”

To date, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC has facilitated more than

$46 billion of purchases including retail centers, apartments,

single-tenant properties and a total of more than $479 million in

medical office buildings.

About Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC assists in identifying potential

acquisition opportunities, negotiates acquisition-related contracts and

acquires real estate assets for the various entities that are a part of

The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., one of the nation’s

largest commercial real estate and finance groups, which is comprised of

independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some

common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or

subsidiaries thereof (collectively, “Inland”). Inland has been creating,

developing and supporting real estate-related companies for 50 years.

For additional information, please refer to Inland’s website at www.inlandgroup.com.

Contacts

Alyssa Campbell, Inland Communications

(630) 218-2887 alyssa.campbell@inlandgroup.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles