OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC announced today that it negotiated
and closed the purchase of a portfolio of eight medical office buildings
located in Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Matthew Tice, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions,
LLC, completed the deal, with assistance from David Neboyskey, vice
president and associate counsel of The Inland Real Estate Group, LLC,
Law Department, on behalf of an Inland affiliate.
The properties, leased to one of the largest cancer and research center
providers in Phoenix with more than 600 employees and 70 physician
providers, provide a combined total of 146,245 square feet of medical
office space. Specializing in a variety of cancer treatment procedures,
the facilities offer patients chemotherapy, hormonal, targeted and
biological therapies, three-dimensional radiation, modulated radiation,
stereotactic radiosurgery and volumetric arc therapy. Additionally, the
properties conduct all the administrative medical billing processes and
have eight radiation vaults.
“The properties’ ideal locations in five prominent Phoenix suburbs
provide local and surrounding residents with convenient access to
industry leading cancer treatments, research and advanced medical
technology,” said Tice. “This portfolio’s well-known, established
healthcare tenant, combined with 15-year leases at all properties, made
this transaction a prime example of the type of medical office
properties we seek to acquire.”
To date, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC has facilitated more than
$46 billion of purchases including retail centers, apartments,
single-tenant properties and a total of more than $479 million in
medical office buildings.
About Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC
Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC assists in identifying potential
acquisition opportunities, negotiates acquisition-related contracts and
acquires real estate assets for the various entities that are a part of
The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., one of the nation’s
largest commercial real estate and finance groups, which is comprised of
independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some
common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or
subsidiaries thereof (collectively, “Inland”). Inland has been creating,
developing and supporting real estate-related companies for 50 years.
For additional information, please refer to Inland’s website at www.inlandgroup.com.
