Social Security & You: Seniors obsess over 'maximizing' their Social Security

"I want to make sure we maximize our Social Security payments."

"I am very concerned that we will make a wrong decision and leave Social Security money on the table."

"My wife and I both took our benefits at 62. We are now in our 70s. Everyone I talk to says we made a huge mistake by starting our benefits early. I am so worried that we did something stupid."

"I see programs on late-night TV that say there are hidden secrets to getting the most out of our Social Security checks. What are they?"

"I planned to take my benefits at my full retirement age. But my financial planner says that would be a huge mistake. He wants me to wait until age 70 to start my benefits. Now I am so conflicted!"

These are little snippets from just five of the dozens of emails I get every week, sometimes every day, from senior citizens who are worried sick that they are losing out on Social Security benefits or making decisions that result in dramatically reduced monthly checks from the government. And in almost all the cases I encounter, their worries are unfounded.

So, where did this national obsession with "maximizing" one's Social Security payout come from? I have some ideas I will share in a minute. But first, a little bit of history.