 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:



  • DA Davidson 19th Annual Software and Internet Conference


    • Fireside Chat and Virtual 1x1 meetings: Wednesday, September 9, 2020





  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference


    • Fireside Chat Virtual 1x1 meetings: Tuesday, September 15, 2020





  • Craig-Hallum Investor Conference Call


    • Virtual Investor Conference Call + Q&A: Wednesday, September 16, 2020





  • Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Call


    • Virtual Investor Conference Call + Q&A: Wednesday, September 16, 2020





  • Lake Street Capital Markets Virtual 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference


    • Virtual 1x1 meetings: Thursday, September 17, 2020



About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright (C) 2020 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Sajid Malhotra, 602 850 5778

ir@llnw.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News