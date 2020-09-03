Limelight Networks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Presentations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of CDN, video, cloud security, and edge services, announced its participation in the upcoming investor presentations:
DA Davidson 19th Annual Software and Internet Conference
Fireside Chat and Virtual 1x1 meetings: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Fireside Chat Virtual 1x1 meetings: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Craig-Hallum Investor Conference Call
Virtual Investor Conference Call + Q&A: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Northland Capital Markets Investor Conference Call
Virtual Investor Conference Call + Q&A: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Lake Street Capital Markets Virtual 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference
Virtual 1x1 meetings: Thursday, September 17, 2020
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
