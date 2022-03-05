Tucson businesses seek help against robberies, retail theft

Some shared how they were fearful about leaving their businesses at night and how shoplifting incidents over the past couple of years have increasingly been escalating into dangerous robberies, said Lt. Steven Simmers, the data governor for TPD.

While there are theories as to why Tucson has seen in increase in robberies, Simmers said there is no exact answer.

“I don’t think anybody knows exactly why that is because we’ve just seen an upward trend across the board and violence in all sorts of areas,” Simmers said. “So, this could just be a reflection of increasing violence across the cross sections.”

Simmers said in the past, it was Tucson police who reached out to the business community. Now with the CART program, police got to hear the stories and the frustrations of the businesses. They were able to talk about strategies going forward and how they can help each other build good partnerships.

“The reason why I was really excited is that is the exact direction as a police department we want to go in,” Simmers said. “We recognize at a time of limited resources, we have to partner with the community. I think this has real possibilities for producing some good results.”