Christmas tamales

This could be the last chance to get Christmas tamales from Lerua's Fine Mexican Food, 2005 E. Broadway. The restaurant could close in late January if an agreement is approved by the City Council and mayor.

Lerua's is taking holiday orders until Dec. 17 to get their popular green corn tamales in time for Christmas. To order, drop into the restaurant or call 624-0322.

Details: leruasfinemexicanfoods.com