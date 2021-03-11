Major industrial projects could draw national companies to Tucson

"I've watched Tucson for a number of years as it's grown and — as wonderful as it was years ago — I think it's more wonderful," said Schnitzer, whose first investment in the local market was the purchase of Butterfield Corporate Plaza, 3700 E. Columbia St., in 2015.

"We were cautious because it was a smaller market with not a lot of industrial activity and it took a lot longer to come out of the recession," Schnitzer said. "But, we like to help build employment."

He estimates construction of the new building will take about nine months and 15 months to lease up.

Robert Glaser, an industrial broker with Picor, predicts both new buildings will be occupied quickly.

"Normally for buildings like Daybreak or the new Harsch build, it might take up to 18 months to lease," he said. "I'm thinking it will be more like three to nine months."

The vacancy rate for industrial buildings is around 5.75% right now as the boom in e-commerce has fueled the need for warehousing and distribution space, he said. Industrial properties are also in high demand from the marijuana industry looking for manufacturing sites.