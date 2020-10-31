Massive high-rise would bring CVS, housing and office space to downtown Tucson

Other office properties are struggling now, as a large number of companies have employees working from home, Kozachik said.

“I don’t see businesses right now saying, ‘Hey, as soon as we get a vaccine everybody’s back in the office,’” he said. “If they can rent out or lease occasional meeting space that makes sense.”

Still, Kozachik said he is supportive of the plan that’s been presented.

“They’ve got the lenders, so good for them,” he said. “What’s compelling for me is the ground-level space and connectivity.”

Developers could not be reached for comment, but plans submitted to the city say the project “capitalizes on the appreciation we expect to see among these four categories (retail, office, residential and parking) in downtown Tucson over the next 10-15 years.”

They said millennials, in particular, would appreciate having an apartment in the same building as an employer.

“We may also furnish some of the residential units and make them available through lodging platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO as corporate rentals so that business travelers coming to Tucson to meet with one of our office tenants can stay within the same building,” developers say.