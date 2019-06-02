Knorre named Copper State director of marketing
Copper State Fluid Power has appointed Peter Knorre director of marketing.
The company provides repair and restoration services to cylinders, pumps and valves as well as offering custom machining services with a fully equipped machine shop, which include lathe, end mill and welding machines.
Truly Nolen promotes Folino to manager
Truly Nolen Pest Control's Robert Folino has been promoted to manager of the company’s flagship Tucson service office at 3636 E. Speedway.
Folino joined the company in February 2018 and was most recently a manager-in-training.
Prior to joining Truly Nolen, Folino spent 17 years in the retail industry as a store manager for OfficeMax/Office Depot in Tucson.
Jewish Federation selects administrative service manager
Edlin Nuñez is the new administrative services manager for the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona.
A native Tucsonan, Nuñez has spent her career with community-based organizations to serve those around her, with seven years at CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness. She also worked with United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona and Leman Academy of Excellence.
Her focus centers in operations, specializing in personnel planning and project management roles, including human resources, facilities, and customer service management.
Phillip Tor joins Loose Law Group, P.C.
Tucson attorney Phillip Tor has become of counsel to Loose Law Group, P.C., a law firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix.
Tor, who has practiced law in Tucson since 1996, will be working with the attorneys in the firm's Tucson office in the areas of personal injury, estate planning, probate, and trial practice.
Northern Trust Announces Tucson Leadership Succession
Northern Trust Wealth Management has selected Chad Driedger as president of Tucson and Southern Arizona.
Driedger previously served as a financial adviser for Northern Trust Securities, where he advised clients on investment and brokerage solutions for the Tucson and Denver markets. He joined Northern Trust in 2007 as a portfolio manager and moved into his most recent role with Northern Trust Securities in 2012.
Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses.