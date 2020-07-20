NCR Rings up Another Emerald Deployment at Bashas’ Family of Stores

NCR’s cloud-enabled retail point-of-sale platform modernizes Bashas’ store technology
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global provider of leading retail technology solutions that run the store, announced another go-live of its flagship cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) platform Emerald at Arizona-based Bashas’ Family of Stores.
NCR Emerald is a key component of NCR’s Next-Generation Retail Store Architecture, providing retailers the ability to simplify store operations and introduce future innovations in a fraction of the time and cost.
NCR delivered the project as planned in six months, which included a planned pause during the holiday season and the unexpected disruption of the coronavirus- related restrictions. NCR Emerald’s API-first infrastructure enabled the team to integrate third-party services like Bashas’ customer card in less than four weeks.
“When we planned the project in late October, we built in a pause in December, as not to disrupt our holiday business, but no one could anticipate the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought.” said Edward Basha III, chief executive officer of Bashas’. “Yet, we were able to meet this key milestone through the efficient collaboration with NCR. It was a great relief that we could still launch this digital transformation for our stores, employees and our customers during this challenging time.”
Bashas’ plans to roll out the complete NCR Emerald solution, which encompasses all software and payments processing for full and self-service checkouts, plus solutions for customer loyalty, promotions, merchandising and more.
“NCR is pleased to extend the benefits of NCR Emerald to yet another grocery chain through our work with Bashas’,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager of NCR Retail. “The out-of-the-box solution along with our service-oriented architecture enables a speed of implementation that is rare in complex retail environments. We are proud of Bashas’ continued focus on retail innovation and its trust in NCR’s knowledge and capabilities to help run the store.”
NCR Emerald is an out-of-the-box solution designed to help retailers run their stores more efficiently and create exceptional consumer experiences. Its subscription pricing model lowers upfront capital investment so retailers can redirect resources to enhance the customer and store experience.
About Bashas’ Family of Stores
Bashas' Family of Stores – the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, Eddie's Country Store, and both Bashas' and Bashas' Diné supermarkets – is an Arizona-based company founded by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona. Since the company's inception in 1932, Bashas' has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.bashas.com
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.
Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation
Contacts
NCR Media Contact
Ortrud Wenzel
NCR Public Relations
+49 821 405 8191
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.