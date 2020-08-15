New state rules limit rooftop solar systems in some Tucson neighborhoods

The neighborhood solar capacity rule has led to the rejection of applications in 11 areas of Tucson that already have reached solar “saturation,” according to TEP.

The only option for many customers in those areas is to install a battery system to store excess power rather than exporting it back to the grid, which exempts them from the rule.

Local solar installer Kent Bauman of Solar Solution AZ said that since implementing the rules in February, TEP has turned down solar interconnection applications filed for six of his prospective customers, or about 10% of applications his 8-year-old company has filed.

“If they believe there is already enough solar on that circuit, the only way the homeowner can participate is if they agree to pony up a $10,000 battery,” Bauman said.

Turned down

Knutson, a Solar Solution customer, said he was looking forward to installing a 10-kilowatt solar array on the Vail home he shares with his wife and three children.

Then he got a letter from TEP, rejecting his application because his neighborhood “feeder” power line had reached its maximum total solar generating capacity.