New UA-anchored building takes shape at The Bridges on Tucson's south side

“I do think the timing could be good. A lot of companies have to come to grips with (COVID-19) and are saying, ‘This is how we will operate, but at the same time we need to expand and get back to work,” he said.

Construction of The Refinery is creating local jobs. Boyer hired Tucson-based Swaim Associates Architects for the building design, and the Tucson office of Core Construction, which was based in Phoenix until moving its headquarters to Texas in 2018, is general contractor.

Stewart said she’s confident that demand for space in The Refinery will rebound with the office market in general.

“We’re seeing inquires out of state never seen before, both the coasts are looking at Arizona, because of the (lower) cost of doing business here and the lack of natural disasters,” she said.

Meanwhile, Stewart said that Tucson-based HSL Properties recently informed the UA that it is pausing development of a 120-room hotel at The Bridges amid the pandemic.

HSL President Oscar Mireles confirmed that the company has postponed a June groundbreaking for the planned Marriott-branded hotel and now hopes to start sometime in the first quarter of 2021, when he believes financing for such projects will be more available.