MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) announced today it has agreed to

lend up to $180 million to recapitalize and finance the expansion of

Sagewood, a 567-unit Continuing Care Retirement Community (“CCRC”) in

Phoenix, Arizona. At closing, NHI funded $86.8 million of this

commitment. The Class A CCRC currently consists of 316 independent

living units, 44 assisted living units, 28 memory care units and 78

skilled nursing beds, and the project will fund the completion of a

101-unit independent living expansion. Serving the greater

Phoenix/Scottsdale area, the existing independent units have approached

100% occupancy in 2018 and the Phase II expansion independent living

units are 96% presold.

The borrower is LCS-Westminster Partnership IV, LLP, a joint venture

between Westminster Capital and LCS. The financing includes a $118.8

million senior loan and a $61.2 million construction loan with proceeds

from the entrance fees of the new expansion to be applied to the

construction loan balance. The average entrance fee per unit is

projected to be $700,000. The senior loan (Note A) has a 10-year

maturity and 7.25% interest rate that escalates 10 basis points per year

after the third year of the loan. The construction loan (Note B) has a

5-year maturity and an 8.5% interest rate. The notes were funded from

borrowings on NHI’s revolving credit facility.

About LCS

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, and established in 1971, LCS is a leading

provider of high-quality senior lifestyle products and services. The LCS

Family of Companies focus on development, operations management,

marketing and sales management, and strategic planning for Life Plan

Communities, formerly referred to as Continuing Care Retirement

Communities (CCRC), and rental independent living, assisted living, and

memory care communities nationwide. The company also provides a

full-service real estate private equity enterprise, insurance, national

purchasing consulting services and in-home care. The companies of LCS

serve thousands of seniors across the nation. For more information,

visit www.LCSnet.com.

About Westminster Capital

Westminster Capital manages real estate investment strategies on behalf

of private wealth capital, including sponsorship of closed-end

investment funds and separate account portfolios totaling $860 million

of investor capital. Westminster Capital makes commercial property

investments throughout the United States across Industrial/Distribution,

Apartments, Medical Office and Senior Living properties offering

Value-Add to Opportunistic risk-reward returns. Founded in 1988, the

firm is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. www.westminstercapitalllc.com

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a

real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback,

joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and

discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio

consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities,

entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical

office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All

statements regarding the Company's, tenants', operators', borrowers’ or

managers' expected future financial position, results of operations,

cash flows, funds from operations, dividend and dividend plans,

financing opportunities and plans, capital market transactions, business

strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital

expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment

opportunities, dispositions, acquisition integration, growth

opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real

estate investment trust (“REIT”), plans and objectives of management for

future operations, continued performance improvements, ability to

service and refinance our debt obligations, ability to finance growth

opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitation,

those containing words such as “may”, “will”, “believes”, “anticipates”,

“expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, and other similar

expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may

cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from

those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such

risks and uncertainties include, among other things; the operating

success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and

interest income; the success of property development and construction

activities, which may fail to achieve the operating results we expect;

the risk that our tenants and borrowers may become subject to bankruptcy

or insolvency proceedings; risks related to governmental regulations and

payors, principally Medicare and Medicaid, and the effect that lower

reimbursement rates would have on our tenants’ and borrowers’ business;

the risk that the cash flows of our tenants and borrowers would be

adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance

costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with

liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk that we may not be

fully indemnified by our lessees and borrowers against future

litigation; the success of our future acquisitions and investments; our

ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner

and on acceptable terms; the potential need to incur more debt in the

future, which may not be available on terms acceptable to us; our

ability to meet covenants related to our indebtedness which impose

certain operational; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate

investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in

the performance of our properties; risks associated with our investments

in unconsolidated entities, including our lack of sole decision-making

authority and our reliance on the financial condition of other

interests; our dependence on revenues derived mainly from fixed rate

investments in real estate assets, while a portion of our debt bears

interest at variable rates; the risk that our assets may be subject to

impairment charges; and our dependence on the ability to continue to

qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust. Many of these

factors are beyond the control of the Company and its management. The

Company assumes no obligation to update any of the foregoing or any

other forward looking statements, except as required by law, and these

statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors

are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made

by NHI in its periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission, including the risk factors and other information disclosed

in NHI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal

year. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC’s web

site at http://www.sec.gov

or on NHI’s web site at http://www.nhireit.com.

Contacts

Roger Hopkins, Chief Accounting Officer

615-890-9100

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles