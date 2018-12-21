MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) announced today it has agreed to
lend up to $180 million to recapitalize and finance the expansion of
Sagewood, a 567-unit Continuing Care Retirement Community (“CCRC”) in
Phoenix, Arizona. At closing, NHI funded $86.8 million of this
commitment. The Class A CCRC currently consists of 316 independent
living units, 44 assisted living units, 28 memory care units and 78
skilled nursing beds, and the project will fund the completion of a
101-unit independent living expansion. Serving the greater
Phoenix/Scottsdale area, the existing independent units have approached
100% occupancy in 2018 and the Phase II expansion independent living
units are 96% presold.
The borrower is LCS-Westminster Partnership IV, LLP, a joint venture
between Westminster Capital and LCS. The financing includes a $118.8
million senior loan and a $61.2 million construction loan with proceeds
from the entrance fees of the new expansion to be applied to the
construction loan balance. The average entrance fee per unit is
projected to be $700,000. The senior loan (Note A) has a 10-year
maturity and 7.25% interest rate that escalates 10 basis points per year
after the third year of the loan. The construction loan (Note B) has a
5-year maturity and an 8.5% interest rate. The notes were funded from
borrowings on NHI’s revolving credit facility.
About LCS
Based in Des Moines, Iowa, and established in 1971, LCS is a leading
provider of high-quality senior lifestyle products and services. The LCS
Family of Companies focus on development, operations management,
marketing and sales management, and strategic planning for Life Plan
Communities, formerly referred to as Continuing Care Retirement
Communities (CCRC), and rental independent living, assisted living, and
memory care communities nationwide. The company also provides a
full-service real estate private equity enterprise, insurance, national
purchasing consulting services and in-home care. The companies of LCS
serve thousands of seniors across the nation. For more information,
visit www.LCSnet.com.
About Westminster Capital
Westminster Capital manages real estate investment strategies on behalf
of private wealth capital, including sponsorship of closed-end
investment funds and separate account portfolios totaling $860 million
of investor capital. Westminster Capital makes commercial property
investments throughout the United States across Industrial/Distribution,
Apartments, Medical Office and Senior Living properties offering
Value-Add to Opportunistic risk-reward returns. Founded in 1988, the
firm is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. www.westminstercapitalllc.com
About NHI
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a
real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback,
joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and
discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio
consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities,
entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical
office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.
