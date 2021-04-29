NuvOx Completes Construction of Expanded Manufacturing Facility.

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuvOx Pharma has completed construction and initiated operation of its GMP production facility for manufacturing its injectable pharmaceutical products at its Tucson, Arizona facility. Construction of the GMP facility was financed by ImaRx Investments, LLC. The facility comprises an 1,800 square foot hard shell exterior space addition to the existing building located at 1635 East 18 th Street. A 900 square foot ISO 5 cleanroom is housed within the exterior space.

Olivia Longacre, Chief Operating Officer of NuvOx, oversaw construction of the exterior space and installation of the cleanroom. Olivia Longacre said, “This same ISO 5 modular cleanroom, manufactured by Terra Universal, has been successfully used by large and small pharmaceutical companies to manufacture pharmaceutical products commercially. It is our goal to manufacture our lead product, NanO 2 TM, for pivotal clinical trials and commercial supply after FDA approval. We have invested in our Quality Management System intended to meet all FDA regulatory requirements.”