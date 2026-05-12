Once it gets its snails in, it’s time to start cooking.

When making escargot, slow and steady wins the race. Foy said it’s important to use a long braise approach as opposed to cooking them fast, which will make them rubbery instead of tender.

Once the snails have cooked a while alongside some onion, Foy likes to add in chicken stock and a touch of Worcestershire sauce. When that has been reduced, in goes lots of fresh garlic, salt and pepper.

When everything is said and done, you’ll be left with five luscious, juicy snails that soak up all the garlic butter goodness.

“What I like to say is eating escargot is a reason to eat copious amounts of butter and garlic,” Foy said. “What you're going to taste right off the bat is the butter and the fresh garlic. It's also got a nice, earthy kind of a flavor and a smooth texture if it's braised right.”

Foy says around 90% of people who have tried it will be fans of it for life. As for the other 10%, they’ll kindly say it’s not their thing. You won’t know what side you’re on until you close your eyes, take a deep breath and indulge in a big bite.

“During our happy hour, it's $7 to get five little pieces, Foy said. “Come by, waste $7 and figure out which camp you're in.”

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get a beef tongue sandwich at Kneller’s Deli

You have to walk into Kneller's Deli, at 2545 E. Speedway, bright and early on Tuesday morning, or you can forget about leaving with chicken liver.