Owners' pandemic gamble pays off, and F45 Training is making major gains

The routine continued for more than a year.

"There really wasn't anything to think about, we had to do what we had to do. That was the only way we could stay open and operate at full capacity," Gose said. "Our members just loved it. Regardless of whether it was winter or June ... we had members out there in 28-degree weather and classes were packed. Honestly, it was the best."

With F45 being one of the only gyms to move operations outdoors at that time, it held onto some of existing members and was able to drum up new membership through Facebook and Instagram.

"Once we were able to go back inside, they loved doing bench presses with the moon right there and watching the sun rise," Gose said. "We told them, 'We don't rent this space; we rent that space. The landlord isn't going to put up with that forever.'"

Taking risks

The early success of the first studio prompted the owners to expand — and quickly. They opened four more studios across town during the pandemic in October, December, January and April. A sixth location is planned for October at The Benedictine, a new midtown development centered around Tucson's former Benedictine Monastery.