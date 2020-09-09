Pima Community College gets $2.5M grant to boost its training of future tech workers

Pima Community College is getting $2.5 million to help advance its emerging “centers of excellence” in technical education.

The grant is from the Thomas R. Brown Family Foundation.

Sarah Smallhouse, president of the foundation, said Pima’s focus on building tech centers of excellence, partnering with private employers and training high-tech workers, is what is needed to prepare local workers for the tech jobs of a future.

“We believe what Pima is undertaking today can be truly transformational in reaching those goals,” Smallhouse said at Pima’s nearly completed Automotive Technology and Innovation Center at the downtown campus.

Smallhouse cited the longstanding partnership the company her late father founded, Burr-Brown Corp., had with Pima College before it was acquired by Texas Instruments in 2000 for $7.6 billion.

“We must prepare our workforce to be competitive in the 21st century world, and we can only be successful if Pima is successful,” she said. “The people who graduate from their programs will be the people who make our world tick.”

Pima Chancellor Lee Lambert said employers want graduates trained in the latest technologies, but that is expensive.