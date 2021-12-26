Price hikes, supply and hiring issues continue to batter Arizona restaurants

Normally, Buschtetz said, five people work in the Cuisine & Wine Bistro kitchen at a time: Her husband, the executive chef of all the family’s restaurants, works with three other cooks and a dishwasher. Right now, however, Fabrice is the only cook and there is no dishwasher.

Instead, the Buschtetzes and their three children have been filling in where they can to keep the restaurants going with Frenchie Pizza in Gilbert facing the most challenges with staffing.

Even though she needs to hire workers, Mairead said she can’t afford to pay them because of increasing costs elsewhere in the business. Even with wages ranging from $13 to $23 per hour, Mairead said, the family can’t compete with companies like Amazon and Whole Foods.

“Our rent is more expensive by at least $1,000, and the case for the payroll costs are huge with our products coming in at least 30% more expensive than usual,” she said. “It’s a terrible situation to be in, and I can’t see a light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t know how long people are going to be able to hang in there.”

Working together