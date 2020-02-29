Pushing drug discoveries developed in Tucson to patients' bedside is focus of UA effort

Wang noted that most UA faculty members involved in drug research have their own labs, many supported by ongoing grants, but they often don’t have the advanced and rapid chemistry screening tools needed to move forward with a product.

“They don’t have the capacity to do the drug discovery, because on their side they work on the biological component, they don’t have the chemistry component,” said Wang, who has his own chemistry lab at Skaggs.

After a compound is identified to treat a disease — for example, to inhibit the growth of cancer tumors — medicinal chemists typically must optimize the compound for safety and efficacy, Wang said. Since taking the helm of the new center last year, Wang and Wanner have been scouring the greater UA campus to find promising drug research and help move it forward.

Wanner, who is also an associate professor in the College of Pharmacy, said the new center already has begun working with about 40 UA scientists, in some cases encouraging them to take new approaches for broader impact.

“Somebody might be working on a biomarker assay,” she said, referring to a test for a marker of biological activity used for diagnostics. “For that investigator, that biomarker assay is exactly that, but for a drug discovery scientist, that biomarker could become a drug target.”