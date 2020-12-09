Rates are going up for Arizona Southwest Gas customers in January

The commission also disallowed several other cost items, including half of the cost of liability insurance for its directors and officers, and required Southwest Gas to deduct interest on the share of federal corporate income-tax reductions that the company is required to pass along to ratepayers in the form of bill credits.

The regulators also rejected a request by Southwest Gas to set up a new program to add renewable natural gas from sources like dairy farms and sewer plants, instead approving workshops to further examine the practice.

While the new rates will boost home bills by $3.50 monthly over the year, they will boost Southwest Gas’ average residential bill in the peak winter months by $5.47 per month, while the average summer bill will increase by $1.63.

The sole vote against approving Southwest Gas’ rates was Commissioner Sandra Kennedy, who questioned why the company couldn’t delay its quest for higher rates in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In today’s time with COVID-19, with unemployment and poverty rising, customers are unable to pay their rent or their mortgage, customers are having to choose between paying their utility bill or medication to survive,” Kennedy said. “I just don’t think it’s in the public interest to move forward with a rate case today.”