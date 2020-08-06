Raytheon to start making Israeli air-defense missiles in the U.S.

The company also has major missile production facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, and East Camden, Arkansas.

The new facility will produce both the Iron Dome Weapon System, which consists of the Tamir interceptor and launcher, and the SkyHunter missile, a U.S. derivative of the Tamir, the companies said.

Both missiles are designed to intercept incoming cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, short-range rockets, artillery, mortars and other aerial threats.

The Iron Dome system is credited with more than 2,500 intercepts and a success rate “exceeding 90%,” the companies said.

Raytheon has been working with Rafael for more than a decade on Iron Dome and eventual U.S. co-production was anticipated as the U.S. spent more than $1 billion to support the program.

Though Raytheon has been making major components for Iron Dome in the U.S. since 2014, the planned U.S. production line will be the first facility outside of Israel to make “all-up rounds,” or completely assembled weapons, Raytheon said.