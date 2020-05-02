Sole business owners in Arizona face hurdles to win pandemic assistance

A couple of days after the coronavirus forced the closure of her hair salon, Tucson cosmetologist Cellisa Johnson filed for special COVID-19 unemployment benefits with the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

But like several other hair stylists who also work at the east-side salon complex, the licensed cosmetologist was told her claim was denied because she was “monetarily ineligible.”

“Here we are three weeks later, and we have not received any unemployment benefits,” said Johnson, adding that since April 4, she has continued to try to file claims and call DES but has been unable to reach anyone to help.

“As a self-employed business owner, if I don’t work I don’t get paid,” she said. “I literally have no income and have depleted my savings. I’ve gotten extensions on some bills, but the bills will still be there.”

Some help is on the way for Johnson and other self-employed small business owners.

On May 12, DES plans to roll out a new online processing system for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA — unemployment benefits for self-employed workers who don’t normally qualify, including contract and gig workers as well as sole-proprietors — business owners like Johnson with no other employees.

While Congress approved the new benefits for self-employed workers, it was up to the states, which each run their own unemployment insurance system, to implement it.

Some states were able to adapt quickly and as of last week, 18 states were set up to pay the special pandemic benefits for the self-employed, with several more due to launch in the coming weeks, according to the Labor Department and the nonprofit National Employment Law Center.