Southern Arizona banks, credit unions strong headed into new decade

Canyon, which is based in Tucson but majority owned by a Texas investor group, is still operating under a 2013 order from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to boost its reserves.

But Canyon has the highest risk-based capital ratio — a key measure of a bank’s financial strength — of any bank in the state, and it reports zero “nonperforming assets” like delinquent loans, according to Bauer data.

Meanwhile, three of the biggest Tucson-based credit unions kept their five-star Bauer ratings as they surpassed or were on pace to top their 2018 earnings.

Vantage West posted third-quarter net income of nearly $5 million and $14.8 million through the first three quarters of 2019, compared with a profit $13.2 million for all of 2018.

Pima Federal reported net income of just over $2 million in the third quarter and $6.2 million through the first three quarters, on pace to top its full-year 2018 profit of $6.7 million.

Tucson Federal posted quarterly net earnings of nearly $1.5 million and just shy of $4 million through the third quarter, nearly matching its net income of $4.1 million for all or 2019.