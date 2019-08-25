A new convenience-store chain has arrived in Tucson following a massive merger in the gas industry.
Speedway, a subsidiary of Ohio-based refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp., is in the process of converting 91 convenience stores in Arizona to its brand after Marathon acquired their former owner, Texas-based Andeavor, in a $23.3 billion deal last year.
The changeover to Speedway includes 29 stores across the Tucson metro area, Speedway spokeswoman Stefanie Griffith said.
Andeavor operated nine refineries and more than 3,300 retail stations, including about 1,100 company-owned stores, in 18 mainly Western states and in northern Mexico under the ARCO, Superamerica, Shell, Exxon, Mobil, Tesoro, USA Gasoline and Giant brands.
The acquired stores are being rebranded as Speedway stores and will sell Marathon gas, though Marathon officials have said the company may keep the ARCO brand on the West Coast and in Mexico.
Some former Andeavor stores branded as Shell, Giant and Exxon in the Tucson area already have new signage.
Griffith said Tucson-area customers may see additional store upgrades in the coming months and noted that Speedway offers a free, purchase-based customer rewards program.
The merger created the biggest United States refiner by capacity and a top-five refiner globally, with 16 refineries and more than 5,000 Marathon-branded retail outlets, plus about 4,000 Speedway stores in 36 states.