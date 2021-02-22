Spirit Electronics Awarded HUBZone Certification from Small Business Administration

To achieve HUBZone Certification, Spirit had to meet criteria that included its principal office being located in a Federally-mapped HUBZone area and 35% or more of its employees residing within HUBZone regions. Spirit also had to submit to a comprehensive application process that confirmed these and other stringent requirements as set forth by the program. As a certified HUBZone small business, Spirit may receive program benefits, including eligibility for HUBZone set-aside awards, HUBZone sole source awards, the HUBZone Price Evaluation Preference in full and open competition, and HUBZone reserves.

“Through the HUBZone program, we are able to hire and train well qualified candidates, many of them in our own city of Phoenix,” says Marti McCurdy, Spirit Electronics’ owner and CEO. “Through our certification, our customers also support HUBZone residents and development, which is especially meaningful to our Aerospace and Defense industry.”