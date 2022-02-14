Suburban Tucson winemaker to introduce winery at Off the Vine

Nearly a decade after planting his first vines, Tucson winemaker Roger Pelton is about to introduce his Old Pueblo Cellars wines to Southern Arizona.

Pelton is making his first appearance at the Arizona Winegrowers Association‘s Off the Vine Wine Festival in Oro Valley this weekend.

“We are very excited,” said Pelton, who started selling his first vintages last March from his boutique winery off Twin Peaks Road not far from Marana’s Dove Mountain community.

Pelton, who runs his family’s outdoor advertising company, planted his first vines on two acres of his 8¼-acre spread in 2013 and had his first harvest in 2015. His first full harvest came the following year and, supplementing his fruit — Tempranillo, Malbec, Viognier, Petite Sirah, Sangiovese and Malvasia bianca — with grapes sourced from California and New Mexico, he put out six wines.

The 2016 and ‘17 vintages are gone and Pelton said he’s deep into 2018. He’s also started selling the 2019 white varieties.