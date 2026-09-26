The potential moisture is expected to come into play just as Tucson's monsoon season, which stretches from June 15 through Sept. 30, comes to a close.

For Sunday evening through Wednesday morning, forecasts predict widespread showers throughout the Tucson area, bringing an estimated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain.

"As that deeper moisture arrives, especially Monday into Tuesday, we'll see heavier rainfall rate associated with that deeper moisture," Van Stratten said. "We'll have a slight risk for flash flooding Monday and a marginal risk on Tuesday."

Forecasts also anticipate isolated thunderstorms with wind potentially exceeding 50 mph, Van Stratten warned.

If the forecast is true, it could push Tucson above the normal monsoonal rain.

As of Friday morning, Tucson had seen 5.38 inches of monsoonal rainfall as measured at Tucson International Airport, which is just below the normal total monsoon rainfall of 5.69 inches, NWS data shows.

This year's monsoon, however, is still well above the mere 2.82 inches of rain reported last year.

While it might not quite stack up to some of the previous years, the 2026 monsoon got off to a strong start. Its inaugural storm on June 15 brought 0.4 of an inch of rain, shattering the June 15 daily record and helping make the month the 11th wettest June on record, an NWS report shows.

The wet June was followed by a dry July, totaling 0.7 of an inch, coming in just below a third of the normal 2.21 inches. August saw an above-average 3.21 inches.