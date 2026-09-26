Hurricane Polo won't touch down in Tucson, but the extra tropical moisture could give the final days of monsoon a boost.
In a 24-hour period, Polo underwent one of the fastest rates of intensification on record in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm quickly shifted from a tropical depression into a Category 5 hurricane with maximum winds near 180 mph.
Teetering between a Category 4 and Category 5 classification, Polo brought southwest coastal Mexico heavy rainfall and strong winds Thursday. Its track is expected to continue northwestward, moving away from southwestern Mexico’s coast, the National Weather Service forecasts.
On Sunday and into the early week, Polo is expected to shift northward towards northwest coastal Mexico, ultimately approaching the Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, NWS forecasts show.
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Forecasters predict Polo will rapidly weaken as it crosses Baja California and moves into mainland Mexico.
Moisture from Polo is expected to be carried into the southwestern United States throughout the weekend and into early next week, possibly bringing about heavy rainfall and a flash flood threat.
While Polo itself won't have much of an impact in Tucson, it could supply an already incoming weather system with some extra moisture, Dalton Van Stratten, a meteorologist with NWS, said during a virtual conference Friday.
"We won't have direct impacts from Hurricane Polo, but the surge in moisture associated with that will send moisture north from Mexico and the Gulf of California," Van Stratten said.
The potential moisture is expected to come into play just as Tucson's monsoon season, which stretches from June 15 through Sept. 30, comes to a close.
For Sunday evening through Wednesday morning, forecasts predict widespread showers throughout the Tucson area, bringing an estimated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain.
"As that deeper moisture arrives, especially Monday into Tuesday, we'll see heavier rainfall rate associated with that deeper moisture," Van Stratten said. "We'll have a slight risk for flash flooding Monday and a marginal risk on Tuesday."
Forecasts also anticipate isolated thunderstorms with wind potentially exceeding 50 mph, Van Stratten warned.
If the forecast is true, it could push Tucson above the normal monsoonal rain.
As of Friday morning, Tucson had seen 5.38 inches of monsoonal rainfall as measured at Tucson International Airport, which is just below the normal total monsoon rainfall of 5.69 inches, NWS data shows.
This year's monsoon, however, is still well above the mere 2.82 inches of rain reported last year.
While it might not quite stack up to some of the previous years, the 2026 monsoon got off to a strong start. Its inaugural storm on June 15 brought 0.4 of an inch of rain, shattering the June 15 daily record and helping make the month the 11th wettest June on record, an NWS report shows.
The wet June was followed by a dry July, totaling 0.7 of an inch, coming in just below a third of the normal 2.21 inches. August saw an above-average 3.21 inches.
Overall, Tucson totaled 22 days of rainfall — the wettest day being Aug. 31 with 0.84 of an inch of rain.
The Tucson metro area also received 5,400 lightning strikes since June 15 as of Wednesday, which is noticeably higher than the 3,117 received during that same period last year but still below the average of 7,699.
Nogales, Safford, Sierra Vista, Willcox and Picacho Peak all received monsoonal rainfall close to or even above normal.