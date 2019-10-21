SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Systems Oncology, LLC (“SO”) and The Pritzker Organization, LLC (“TPO”) announced today that Pritzker Family Business Interests advised by TPO have invested in the first closing of SO’s Series B round. The funding will be used to invest in both discovery research and pre-clinical development to evolve SO’s rapidly expanding pipeline of innovative cancer therapeutics.
Systems Oncology leverages big data and AI to discover novel scientific insights into cancer biology. These therapeutic insights are then applied to build therapeutic programs. Specifically, SO’s ExpansiveAI discovery engine allows scientists to integrate and translate big data from hundreds of scientific sources into intelligently linked scientific knowledge, making it possible to uncover truly unique therapeutic opportunities. This cognitive computing platform integrates and connects multiple different kinds of data into multidimensional models, which in turn allows for unprecedented scale and efficiency in applying machine learning to mine trillions of biomedical relationships. This engine enables SO to explore a massive universe of therapeutic opportunities many orders of magnitude more expansive than the human mind can imagine.
“We are honored by the investment from The Pritzker Organization and look forward to them joining us with a seat on our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Spyro Mousses, CEO of Systems Oncology. “TPO’s investment is a prestigious recognition for the potential SO has to transform drug discovery and development with AI. They bring a wealth of experience investing in and growing companies and will help us continue to grow for years to come and fulfill our commitment to bring forward breakthrough oncology therapeutics for unmet patient needs.”
“We are very excited about the potential for Systems Oncology’s combination of leading-edge AI and outstanding clinical expertise to produce novel cancer therapies,” said Joseph Gleberman, TPO Managing Director.
About Systems Oncology
Systems Oncology (SO) combines multi-scalar systems modeling with machine learning and big data to uncover breakthrough insights into cancer biology and expose new therapeutic vulnerabilities. These discoveries are then used to better develop truly novel therapeutic agents. SO has the experience and know-how needed to intelligently translate scientific insights into smarter clinical development strategies and faster registration paths. It then partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of breakthrough cancer treatments. Fundamental to the SO approach is a next-generation AI platform for translating scientific insights into innovative cancer therapies with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision.
About The Pritzker Organization, L.L.C.
The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.
