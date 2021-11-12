Tech developed in Tucson is bringing electric-vehicle charging off-grid

The technology has been shown to generate three times the energy while using a fifth of the land area as traditional photovoltaic panel systems, but the company Angel founded to market the systems, Rehnu Inc., failed to gain traction.

Last year, SolarSpace acquired Rehnu and licensed its related technologies from the UA, after a serendipitous visit.

SolarSpace is led by David Vili, a longtime entrepreneur and native of the nation of Georgia in Eastern Europe, who while on a pilgrimage to a monastery in Arizona came across a demo version of Rehnu’s solar tracker at the UA’s Biosphere II in Oracle during a UA event there.

He bought a system for the St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery in Florence, and later founded SolarSpace to acquire Rehnu’s assets and is initially marketing the technology to power stand-alone EV chargers in off-grid areas.

Sustainable power

NeoChloris Inc. develops, designs and installs sustainable water and energy technologies, including biological reactors that process things like animal waste to mitigate carbon emissions or make biofuels.

The company was founded in the Chicago area based on technologies developed at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.