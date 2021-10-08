Robots, lasers and more tech developed in Tucson get spotlight

But the system can be adapted to detect any range of pathogens by updating its software, supporting applications in other industries.

Botanisol Analytics CEO Dave Talenfeld, a UA law school graduate who got an MBA from the Eller College of Management in 2010, said the company already has achieved very high accuracy detecting viruses in under a minute and it is working on a version that will be faster and even more accurate. He noted that the device has not been approved, nor have the company’s claims been examined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The study results will support an application for an emergency use authorization from the FDA that would clear the device for public use, Talenfeld said, adding the company is planning to file for the authorization around March.

The company’s laser scanners are already in use by the military, Talenfeld said.

“Botanisol has really just been rocking it in the past year,” Hockstad said, citing the company’s pivot to disease detection.

Talenfeld, who worked in the UA’s former Office of Technology Transfer while a student in 2010, said the UA has significantly boosted its support of UA entrepreneurs under Tech Launch Arizona, which replaced the former tech-transfer office in 2012.