Industry veteran will oversee operations in a market key to NEW
HOME’s continued growth in the western United States
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The
New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) today announced that
Christopher Cady has been named President of its Arizona Division based
in Scottsdale.
Cady is a homebuilding industry veteran who brings 30 years of
experience in California and Arizona to NEW HOME. He most recently
served as Southern California Division President for Beazer Homes. In
his new role, he will oversee operations for NEW HOME in Arizona, a
division launched in 2016 and a market key to the company’s continued
growth in the western United States.
NEW HOME currently has four actively selling communities in Arizona:
Belmont at Somerset in Gilbert, ICON Silverleaf in Scottsdale, and the
Villas and Residences at Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley. It
anticipates opening its next collection of residences, Mosaic at Layton
Lakes in Gilbert, in the second half of 2019.
“All of us at The New Home Company are thrilled that Chris Cady has
joined our Arizona team,” said Chief Executive Officer, Larry Webb. “He
brings a wealth of industry experience to our organization. We are
bullish on both the Phoenix market, and more importantly, Chris Cady.”
Prior to Beazer Homes, Cady was the Chief Operating Officer for
Discovery Builders, LLC. Cady has also held Division President positions
for AV Homes in Arizona, KB Homes in its Central California Division,
and for Pulte Group in its Central Valley Division which opened in
Sacramento and then expanded into the Reno, Nevada market. He holds a
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from San Diego State
University and has earned many awards, including California’s North
State BIA Builder of the Year.
“The New Home Company’s exceptional reputation for innovation and
customer satisfaction are well known throughout the industry and were
key factors in my decision to join the team,” said Cady. “We will
continue to identify opportunities to grow NEW HOME’s position in the
Phoenix market by building the right homes, in the right locations, for
the right buyers.”
About The New Home Company
NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder
focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and
consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth
markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern
California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.
Last year, NEW HOME was named the Fastest Growing Public Company in
Orange County on a list published by the Orange County Business
Journal.
NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall
Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. For two
years in a row, NEW HOME was named to the Inc. Magazine Founders
40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong
entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its
current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.
