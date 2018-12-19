Industry veteran will oversee operations in a market key to NEW

HOME’s continued growth in the western United States

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The

New Home Company (NEW HOME, NYSE: NWHM) today announced that

Christopher Cady has been named President of its Arizona Division based

in Scottsdale.

Cady is a homebuilding industry veteran who brings 30 years of

experience in California and Arizona to NEW HOME. He most recently

served as Southern California Division President for Beazer Homes. In

his new role, he will oversee operations for NEW HOME in Arizona, a

division launched in 2016 and a market key to the company’s continued

growth in the western United States.

NEW HOME currently has four actively selling communities in Arizona:

Belmont at Somerset in Gilbert, ICON Silverleaf in Scottsdale, and the

Villas and Residences at Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley. It

anticipates opening its next collection of residences, Mosaic at Layton

Lakes in Gilbert, in the second half of 2019.

“All of us at The New Home Company are thrilled that Chris Cady has

joined our Arizona team,” said Chief Executive Officer, Larry Webb. “He

brings a wealth of industry experience to our organization. We are

bullish on both the Phoenix market, and more importantly, Chris Cady.”

Prior to Beazer Homes, Cady was the Chief Operating Officer for

Discovery Builders, LLC. Cady has also held Division President positions

for AV Homes in Arizona, KB Homes in its Central California Division,

and for Pulte Group in its Central Valley Division which opened in

Sacramento and then expanded into the Reno, Nevada market. He holds a

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from San Diego State

University and has earned many awards, including California’s North

State BIA Builder of the Year.

“The New Home Company’s exceptional reputation for innovation and

customer satisfaction are well known throughout the industry and were

key factors in my decision to join the team,” said Cady. “We will

continue to identify opportunities to grow NEW HOME’s position in the

Phoenix market by building the right homes, in the right locations, for

the right buyers.”

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock

Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder

focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and

consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth

markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern

California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.

Last year, NEW HOME was named the Fastest Growing Public Company in

Orange County on a list published by the Orange County Business

Journal.

NEW HOME is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for Best Overall

Customer Experience in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. For two

years in a row, NEW HOME was named to the Inc. Magazine Founders

40 list, recognizing public companies that have maintained a strong

entrepreneurial spirit. For more information about the company or its

current new-home offerings, visit www.NWHM.com.

Contacts

Mike Hoye

Paolucci Salling & Martin Communication Arts | Public

Relations

(310) 346-0845 (mobile) or mhoye@PSMCommArts.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles