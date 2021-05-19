 Skip to main content
The new Tucson Convention Center hotel is open for business
The DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center is open with room rates starting at $165 per night.

 Christine Gatti photos, Courtesy of Caliber Co.

The much-awaited Tucson Convention Center hotel is up and running.

The six-story, 170-room hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center, at 280 S. Church Ave., features 4,000 square feet of meeting space and a second-story pool.

The new DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center features two bars.

There are two bars — including one at the entrance to the TCC. The other is in the El Mesquite restaurant on the ground floor.

To help the project move forward, the Rio Nuevo board agreed to build a 350-spot parking garage. It was completed earlier this year.

Ground was broken on the project in May 2019, and the hotel began accepting reservations at the end of March. Rates start at $165 per night.

The new DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center has a second-story pool.

The developer is Caliber-The Wealth Development Co., and construction was overseen by Ryan Cos.

For more information, visit tucne.ws/tcchotel.

