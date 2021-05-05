The story behind Ten55 Brewing and its pandemic pivot

Business success, especially entrepreneurial success, is as much about dealing with adversity as it is taking advantage of opportunity.

Everyone would agree that the one industry that faced more adversity in the past year than any other is the hospitality industry, more specifically the restaurant industry.

Chris Squires and his partner John Paul Vyborny are the co-owners of Ten55 Brewing Company at 110 E. Congress Street. Their story over the past year is one of nothing but adversity. Their survival and re-emerging growth is a great example of why they, and every other restaurant, need support as we begin to exit the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Squires and his family are long time Tucsonans. At 17, Squires enlisted in the Marine Corps, and served for eight years. As with many young men, he had a liking for beer. After getting out of the Corps, he was searching for what was next.

One aspect of Squires’ search was dipping his toe into the world of brewing craft beer. This came about because his mother purchased a home brew kit for his birthday. Little did she know what would follow.