Titan Solar Power Extends Partnership with Sunrun to Bring Rooftop Solar and Battery Systems to Customers Across the United States

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan Solar Power today announced an extension of its existing partnership with Sunrun, the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider. Titan has selected Sunrun as its exclusive power purchase agreement provider for the next two years as part of the partnership. Titan will leverage Sunrun’s well-known and trusted brand with consumers, as well as its industry-leading home solar and battery offering at no-money-down and a low monthly cost, making clean, and reliable energy affordable and accessible to more American homes across the country.

As part of the partnership, Titan will have access to Sunrun’s technology and sales tools, making it easier than ever for partnered sales representatives to sell Sunrun products and deliver an excellent customer experience.