Tucson-area utilities halt shutoffs during coronavirus crisis

Tucson-area utilities don’t want you to worry about your bills if your financial world has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local utilities including Tucson Electric Power Co., Southwest Gas Corp., Tucson Water and Trico Electric Cooperative have said they will not disconnect customers for non-payment or charge late fees during the national emergency, which has led to mass closures and layoffs especially in travel, bar and restaurant and retail industries.

Besides holding off on service shut-offs, cable TV and Internet providers Comcast and Cox Communications are offering low-cost basic broadband service and upping speeds on their lowest-priced plans.

Major utilities nationwide have suspended shut-offs amid the pandemic, and regulators in 20 states, not including Arizona, have banned disconnections during the crisis, according to the Energy and Policy Institute, a nonprofit advocacy group tracking state rulemaking.

“We understand this is obviously affecting everybody, and there may be customers who are not working, or maybe they have child-care issues,” TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said. “We provide a critical service and it’s important for them to receive reliable service because people are counting on us to do that.”

But customers shouldn’t treat any coronavirus shutoff ban as a bill holiday.

TEP and other utilities urge customers to keep paying their bills, or as much as they can afford, and arrange payment plans to avoid having to repay a large amount.

Barrios said TEP saw that last summer, when the Arizona Corporation Commission placed a moratorium on power shut-offs after an Arizona Public Service Co. customer died of heat-related causes after her power was shut off over an unpaid $51 bill.