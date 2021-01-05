Tucson bars file lawsuit to overturn Pima County COVID-19 curfew

A group of Tucson bars filed a state lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to overturn Pima County’s mandatory 10 p.m. curfew order as unconstitutional, discriminatory and ineffective at combating the spread of COVID-19.

The owners of businesses including Cobra Arcade Bar, the HighWire Lounge, The Maverick and Union Public House allege that Pima County lacked the legal authority to impose the curfew, which the county Board of Supervisors adopted Dec. 15 on a 3-2 vote.

The businesses also allege that the move violated the state constitution and an executive order by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

A Pima County spokesman declined to comment Tuesday, saying county officials had not yet been formally served with the lawsuit.

The businesses detailed how the curfew, on top of months-long closures earlier in the year, have caused crippling financial losses and layoffs and warned they would likely be forced to close permanently if the order remains in place.

They say they have been following state Department of Health Services COVID-19 safety guidelines and Ducey’s order and that, as the county has shown no proof that the virus spreads more easily at late-night businesses, the curfew is “unreasonable, irrational and discriminatory.”

The lawsuit names Pima County, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry and the Pima County Board of Supervisors as defendants and seeks an order declaring the county acted beyond its authority and violated constitutional powers and rights to due process, and ordering the county to halt implementation or enforcement of the curfew.