Tucson-based Raytheon unit wins $578M contract for ship-defense missiles

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense has won a contract worth up to nearly $600 million through 2026 to produce hundreds of ship-defense missiles for the U.S. Navy and seven allied nations.

The Navy awarded a $578 million contract to produce 54 Standard Missile-2 Block IIIAZ upgraded rounds for the Navy, and 215 complete Standard Missile-2 variants for Chile, Denmark, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Spain and Taiwan.

The Navy has obligated about $37 million in fiscal 2021 funds under the contract. South Korea is the top foreign buyer with $232 million committed, followed by Denmark ($98 million) and Taiwan ($58 million).

With options, the contract could be worth up to $586 million, and 45% of the work is expected to be performed in Tucson, according to a Pentagon contract notice.

Raytheon — Tucson's largest private employer with about 13,000 local employees — restarted its SM-2 production line last year after multiple allied countries pooled resources to make a "bundle" purchase.

The company says it reconfigured and modernized its SM-2 missile factory to increase production efficiencies, and signed new agreements with several suppliers.