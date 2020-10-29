Tucson Chef Janos Wilder ends restaurant career with closure of Downtown Kitchen

Seven months after temporarily closing due to COVID-19, celebrated Tucson chef Janos Wilder is closing his 10-year-old Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails restaurant for good.

And Wilder said he is not likely to ever open another Tucson restaurant, effectively ending a nearly 40-year restaurant career in Tucson that started and ended downtown.

"It’s time. It wasn’t meant to be the time, I didn't know it was time, but at this time in my life it's the right" decision, Wilder said. "At this point it's the right decision to make and it's the only one to make.”

Wilder made the announcement Thursday morning, becoming the third downtown restaurant owner to throw in the towel to COVID-19 in the last two weeks. Café Poca Cosa ended its decades long run earlier this month and Elvira's announced its closure last week.

With the exception of a few days, Downtown Kitchen, 135 S. Sixth Ave., has been closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms and transition to takeout. When restaurants were allowed to reopen in May, Wilder kept his closed out of concern that the coronavirus situation was not getting better.

Wilder, a James Beard Award-winning chef, has been a fixture in Tucson's restaurant scene since he opened his namesake Janos downtown on Halloween night 1983. He remained downtown until he moved the restaurant to La Paloma in 1998.

He left the foothills resort in 2012, two years after he came full circle and returned downtown with Downtown Kitchen.