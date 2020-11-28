Tucson Convention Center gets facelift during COVID-19 pandemic lull

While conventions, concerts and galas have mostly been on pause in Tucson during the COVID-19 pandemic, upgrades to the city’s convention center continue.

The Rio Nuevo board has committed nearly $70 million to sprucing up the Tucson Convention Center downtown, including technology upgrades to support virtual or hybrid gatherings.

Meeting rooms and restrooms have all been updated, a new parking garage is nearly completed, and the outdoor areas are being restored to a historic state, said Glenn Grabski, TCC’s general manager.

The main ballroom had its ceiling and chandeliers replaced, and new wall partitions and tile floors were installed.

“This is not just a paint job,” Grabski said.

Before the pandemic idling the TCC, about 800 events were held there each year.

“It’s busier than most people think,” Grabski said.

The first phase of the upgrades is scheduled to be done by January. The second phase, which includes fixing up the Music Hall, ground lighting and another parking garage near the Music Hall, is expected to be wrapped up by the end of 2021.