Tucson Electric driving grand plan to speed electric-vehicle adoption

TEP expects that without expanding current programs and initiatives, the number of electric vehicles in its service territory will increase from fewer than 4,000 in 2020 to between 27,000 and 52,000 by 2030.

Gebert said TEP and other utilities should play an important role in making sure underserved, lower-income communities have access to local charging even if the chargers don’t make money right away, noting that consumers can now pick up used electric vehicles for as little as $10,000.

From a public health standpoint, the statewide EV plan notes that every light-duty EV put on the road today results in a net reduction in emissions of 70% in APS service territory and 53% in TEP service territory, compared with a gas-burning vehicle.

The report notes that the disparity in the APS and TEP emissions savings reflect APS’ large reliance on carbon-free nuclear power, and emissions savings will rise as both utilities shift their generating portfolios away from fossil fuels to more renewable energy sources in the near future.

The initial EV programs TEP and APS already have rolled out are similar to other incentives being offered by utilities nationwide, including rebates for home charging systems and special rates for off-peak charging.