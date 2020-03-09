Tucson Electric says joining Calif. power-trading market will save $13M yearly

In a Feb. 26 filing with the Corporation Commission, TEP asked to retain up to $10 million of the net revenues over three years from the new market to help it cover its costs through 2024, after which revenues from the venture would pay for ongoing operations.

Under the plan, TEP would retain $2 million in 2022 and $4 million annually in 2023 and 2024, with ratepayers reaping savings of $8 million in 2022, $9 million annually in 2023 and 2024, and $13 million annually thereafter.

The utility plans to pass the new revenues on to customers through reductions or credits on an existing monthly surcharge that pays for purchased power and fuel and is periodically adjusted to reflect market conditions, Barrios said.

The Western Energy Imbalance Market allows members to meet short-term variations in their customers’ power use and coordinate the variable power output of solar and wind resources with more steadily producing, nonrenewable power sources like coal and natural-gas power plants, TEP says.

No other parties have filed responses to TEP’s request to the Corporation Commission, and no hearings have yet been scheduled.

