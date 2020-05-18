Tucson, Park Place malls reopening Tuesday with coronavirus restrictions in place
top story

Tucson, Park Place malls reopening Tuesday with coronavirus restrictions in place

  • Updated

A few cars are parked in empty parking lots at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, in Tucson, Ariz., on March 24, 2020. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson and Park Place malls will reopen Tuesday, May 19, two months after coronavirus restrictions closed their doors. 

The malls, both operated by Brookfield Properties, have adjusted food court seating to comply with social distancing, installed hand-sanitizing stations, frequent cleaning and other measures. 

While Tucson's two indoor malls will be open, some retailers may remain closed, as will the play areas at both properties, valet service, and stroller rental. 

On Monday, May 18, Macy's was open at Tucson Mall, but not Park Place. Other major department stores like Dillard's, JCPenney and Sears were not open at either location. However, JCPenney's standalone southwest-side location, 5265 S. Calle Santa Cruz , is expected to open Wednesday, May 20.

To view a list of open stores and curbside pickup options at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, go to tucne.ws/tmopen; for Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway, go to tucne.ws/ppopen.

Mall employees and vendors will wear face coverings while in common areas, and employees have been asked to stay home if they are sick. 

Hours at both malls have been changed to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. 

Tucson Premium Outlets, an open-air shopping mall in Marana, reopened May 8. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News