Tucson Real Estate: Foothills office complex gets new tenant

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has leased office space in the Foothills.
The company, which is a commercial and residential real estate brokerage and property management office, leased 1,929 square feet at the Gallery Offices, on the northeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive.
Landlord Larsen Baker was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen. Theresa Amos, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the tenant.
“The new office space is in an incredible location,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “Our top priority is to provide the best technology in the industry today ... offering unrestricted access to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices platforms and a convenient location to some of Tucson’s finest communities.”
Larsen Baker bought and remodeled the property in 2019 and added about 5,000 square feet with a second story.
Other recent transactions include:
• Wasko Modern LLC bought Wasko Apartments, a 38-unit complex at 2302 E. Fort Lowell Road, from Wasko Modern Apartments LLC for $5.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.
• Fast River LLC and Square West LLC bought Miramonte at Third Apartments, a 61-unit complex at 811-835 N. Alvernon Way, from ZFI LLC & KMS Properties LLC for $3.9 million. Picor’s Allan Mendelsberg represented both parties.
• AZ 1647 Santa Rita LP bought University Bungalows, a seven-unit complex at 1647 N. Santa Rita Ave., from Santa Rita 7 LLC for $855,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.
• Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona leased 20,000 square feet at 6060 S. Brosius Ave. from Espinosa Garnica LLC. Ron Zimmerman and Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
• Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym has leased 4,418 square feet at Crossroads Festival, on the northeast corner of Grant and Swan Roads. Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen represented the landlord, Larsen Baker; and Nancy McClure, of CBRE, represented the tenant.
• Ice Nice LLC leased 4,200 square feet at 4101 S. Longfellow Ave. from Robert G. and Elizabeth Beckwith. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
• Arizona Thin Films LLC leased 3,929 square feet at 1951 W. Grant Road from La Cholla-OG LLC. Max Fisher and Robert C. Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord and Michael Coretz, with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC, represented the tenant.
• Susan Woods Studio, Art & Design leased 3,780 square feet at 2028 E. 14th St. from the Rosenthal Trust. Picor’s Max Fisher handled the transaction.
• CR SpaClub at Sea LLC leased 3,000 square feet at 1032 E. Mills Road from RRN Inc. Max Fisher, with Picor, handled the transaction.
• Glo Skin Studio LLC leased 1,093 square feet at 8886 E. Tanque Verde Road. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the transaction.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com
