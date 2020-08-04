Tucson Real Estate: Foothills office complex gets new tenant

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has leased office space in the Foothills.

The company, which is a commercial and residential real estate brokerage and property management office, leased 1,929 square feet at the Gallery Offices, on the northeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive.

Landlord Larsen Baker was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen. Theresa Amos, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the tenant.

“The new office space is in an incredible location,” said Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “Our top priority is to provide the best technology in the industry today ... offering unrestricted access to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices platforms and a convenient location to some of Tucson’s finest communities.”

Larsen Baker bought and remodeled the property in 2019 and added about 5,000 square feet with a second story.

Other recent transactions include:

• Wasko Modern LLC bought Wasko Apartments, a 38-unit complex at 2302 E. Fort Lowell Road, from Wasko Modern Apartments LLC for $5.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg, with Picor, represented both parties.