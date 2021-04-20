Tucson Real Estate: Former Hooter's to become storage facility

Mid State Real Property Investments LLC bought the 1,320-square-foot Smoothie King building at 5730 E. Broadway from Entrada Contenta Lot 2 for $803,000. Nancy McClure and John Ash, with CBRE, represented the seller and the buyer was represented by Sean Lieb, with SRS Real Estate Partners.

Craycroft Car Lot LLC bought 47,588 square feet of land at 1679, 1701 and 1709 S. Craycroft Road from Steven J. McManus for $400,000. Rick Borane, of Volk Co., represented the buyer.

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest Inc. leased the 6,100-square-foot building at 3370 E. Grant Road for administrative use. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot. Kyle York, with Colliers International, represented the tenant.

Ruby Industrial Technologies LLC, doing business as Kaman Industrial Technologies, leased 5,400 square feet of industrial space at 3860 S. Palo Verde Road from Palo Verde Trust Partners LLC. Picor brokers Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker represented the landlord and Hooker co-represented the tenant with William Honsaker, of Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.

Sweet Science Boxing leased 4,800 square feet from Santa Cruz Plaza AZ LLC & AAVRPARIZ LLC at 3708 S. 16th Ave. Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord.

2DYE4 Northwest, a full-service hair salon, leased 1,200 square feet at North Pima Center, on the southeast corner of Ina and Thornydale roads. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

