Tucson Real Estate: Former Hooter's to become storage facility

A former Hooter’s restaurant on Tucson’s east side has been demolished to make way for a storage facility.
Local developer Abraham Slilaty plans to build a four-story, 100,000-square-foot facility with around 1,200 storage units that is fully air conditioned at 6335 E. Tanque Verde Road.
“We like the trade area,” Slilaty said. “There’s traffic and demand for all sorts of business activity and much demand for storage.”
The storage business has been growing in recent years with several new facilities built around town.
Demand comes from the traditional user, such as relocating residents and empty-nesters downsizing.
And, homebuilders are building smaller homes to keep them affordable.
“The smaller footprint of new homes creates more demand for storage,” Slilaty said.
Then there’s the business users of storage, such as medical offices that need to store files and bands that want a place to store equipment between gigs.
Bill Alter, of Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate LLC, represents the developer.
Slilaty expects to be open in 2022.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Mid State Real Property Investments LLC bought the 1,320-square-foot Smoothie King building at 5730 E. Broadway from Entrada Contenta Lot 2 for $803,000. Nancy McClure and John Ash, with CBRE, represented the seller and the buyer was represented by Sean Lieb, with SRS Real Estate Partners.
Craycroft Car Lot LLC bought 47,588 square feet of land at 1679, 1701 and 1709 S. Craycroft Road from Steven J. McManus for $400,000. Rick Borane, of Volk Co., represented the buyer.
Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest Inc. leased the 6,100-square-foot building at 3370 E. Grant Road for administrative use. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Elaina Elliot. Kyle York, with Colliers International, represented the tenant.
Ruby Industrial Technologies LLC, doing business as Kaman Industrial Technologies, leased 5,400 square feet of industrial space at 3860 S. Palo Verde Road from Palo Verde Trust Partners LLC. Picor brokers Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker represented the landlord and Hooker co-represented the tenant with William Honsaker, of Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.
Sweet Science Boxing leased 4,800 square feet from Santa Cruz Plaza AZ LLC & AAVRPARIZ LLC at 3708 S. 16th Ave. Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord.
2DYE4 Northwest, a full-service hair salon, leased 1,200 square feet at North Pima Center, on the southeast corner of Ina and Thornydale roads. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the lease.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com