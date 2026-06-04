Schock said the Fox naming deal follows years of partnerships between Hughes and the theater, including several over the past year. When the foundation was contemplating a naming deal last year as part of its $26.4 million "Just Around the Corner" capital campaign, Hughes checked its boxes for an ideal corporate partner.

"We very much wanted that to be an organization that's local, rooted in Tucson, that has a long history here," she said, adding that they also wanted a company "that's really deeply committed to community and has given back to the community in lots of different ways."

"That values alignment is so strong," she said of Hughes. "We are both here showing up for the community for the long term. We are here in Tucson making stuff happen, and that is really essential to who we wanted to align with in that way, and what made Hughes, I think, want to come to the table with us."

"We're real excited," Ross said. "It's a wonderful opportunity for us to work with them and partner with them. We are so aligned in our philanthropic values."

The foundation in 2022 announced plans to buy the buildings on North Stone Avenue adjacent to the theater at 17 W. Congress St. to create a two-story events center. The new facility includes a 300-seat black box theater, expanded lobby and other spaces to host the Fox's year-round children's education programming.

For Hughes, having its name on the building in a prominent downtown corner brings with it extraordinary visibility.

But Ross said the decision extends beyond that.