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A boutique craft store opening this summer is looking for local artists, woodworkers and makers of candles, jewelry and curiosities to help fill its shelves.

The Peddlers Passage has signed a lease for 1,198 square feet at 6429 N. Oracle Road, at the northwest corner of Oracle and Orange Grove roads.

Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the landlord S1K LLC.

The shop will be stocked with handcrafted products, along with vintage finds and apothecary goods.

Available vendor space ranges from a display shelf to small booths. A link to the application form for vendors can be found on Peddlers Passage Instagram page.

“Somewhere in Tucson, a door is waiting to be unlocked,” the shop writes. “The Peddlers Passage will be a place to wander, discover and uncover treasures you didn’t know you were looking for.”

Visit instagram.com/thepeddlerspassage for more information.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• Trade Winds Properties bought 13,602 square feet at St. Mary's Medical Plaza II, 1704 W. Anklam Road, from NWI St. Mary Medical Plaza Holdco for $1.8 million. Thomas J. Nieman and Bryce Horner, with Picor, represented the seller. Timothy W. Redelsperger, with Long Realty Uptown, represented the buyer.