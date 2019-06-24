Senior Helpers, an in-home senior care provider, has opened its Tucson office and plans to add about 20 jobs this year.
The franchise, operated locally by Edward Sommer, trains caregivers in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and dementia care as well as day-to-day needs of seniors.
“I was drawn to Senior Helpers by the quality services it offers,” Sommer said. “Our team is proud to provide a valuable resource to our community by helping alleviate the stress associated with caregiving and ensure a better quality of life for families through personalized in-home senior care.”
The company leased 1,100 square feet at 6563 E. 22nd St. from Praise Management and is looking for caregivers and some administrative staff.
Contact Nicole Mooney at 747-3248 or nmooney@seniorhelpers.com for information on applying for a job.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
- Townhouse East, a 42-unit complex at 3601 E. Second St., sold for $1.6 million. James K. Crawley, Hamid Panahi and Michael Hubl, with Marcus & Millichap, represented both buyer and seller, who are private investors.
- Marc Henry and Gaynelle Henry purchased a 12-unit apartment complex at 3525 E. Flower St. from Rincon Flower Properties LLC for $875,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Logan Nagel and Zach Stone, with Picor, represented the seller. Alexandre Bensahel, with Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Los Angeles, represented the buyer.
- Majestyk Tucson LLC bought 3,200 square feet of retail space at 2530-2532 S. Harrison Road and 9425 E. Golf Links Road from Trinum Properties LLC for $375,000. Frank Arrotta, of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., represented the seller.
- Desert Gold 4846 LLC bought 1.08 acres at 4846 N. Desert Gold Place from Jim & Teri Enterprises LLC for $260,000. Tom Hunt, of Tango Commercial Real Estate, represented both parties.
- Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital LLC leased 16,999 square feet at 3130 E. Broadway from LC3130 LLC. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord, and John Fletcher Perry, with Kidder Mathews Inc., represented the tenant.
- Kebabaque Indian Grill leased 2,195 square feet in The Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace, 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul, from Rancho Sahuarita Commercial Ventures LLC. Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the transaction.
- Mr. Beez Vape Emporium leased 1,200 square feet at St. Mary’s Plaza, just west of Grande Avenue. Andy Seleznov and Melissa Lal, of Larsen Baker, and David Hammock and Ramiro Scavo, with Picor, represented the landlord.